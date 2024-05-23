Coconut Water: The Elixir of Life or a Potential Health Hazard?

Coconut water and environmental health

Coconut water is revered as the water of life, by many even small children. Coconut water may be considered the best medicine and even as an aid and electrolyte for the human body, that helps in potassium and calcium ect.

This naturally occurring fruit found in tropical regions around the world, comes in many different colors whether green or yellow. in which the inside is filled with liquid, can be drunk whether for medicine or pleasure, and is a delicacy for tourists within our Caribbean basin. Although this coconut water is notorious and healthy, it does have negative effects that can cause many food safety issues.

Thus this article will discuss some precautions one can take when consuming coconuts

Always buy from repeatable vendors that sell wholesome coconut water

Always make sure that bottled coconut water is labeled properly and must be refrigerated after use.

Vendors and coconut bottled processors must be inspected and approved by the competent authority with the relevant food handler’s certificates and business inspection certificates.

Roadside vendors must be properly attired, and knives and cutting instruments must be clean sanitized, and sterilized after each coconut is cut.

Mixing of young and old coconut should not be prohibited, as spoilage and rancidity taste tend to occur fast and can pose food poisoning.

Straining and bottling must be done in clean and sterilized bottles with the correct mixture of sterilizing liquid or detergent, using potable water from the competent authority such as the central water and sewage authority.

Bottling of coconut water should not be conducted in the open environment as poses many issues as it relates to physical and chemical hazards.

Vendors should sell only natural coconut water from its natural source and not adulterated.

In conclusion, coconut water is very refreshing and good for the human body, and for all ages even those with compromised immune systems. Thus food safety is everyone’s business.