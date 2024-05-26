COFCOR urges end to 62-year-old US embargo on Cuba

STATEMENT from the Council of Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) on Cuba

The Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) welcomes the decision of the Government of the United States of America (USA) to remove the Republic of Cuba from its list of states that are “not cooperating fully” in its fight against terrorism.

COFCOR notes, however, that the Republic of Cuba remains on the US State Department’s list of countries that have been deemed by the USA to be State Sponsors of Terrorism. COFCOR therefore, renews its call for the urgent removal of Cuba from the list of countries deemed to be State Sponsors of Terrorism.

COFCOR also reaffirms its rejection of the unilateral imposition by the United States of America of the economic, commercial, and financial embargo against Cuba. Both the designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism and the 62-year-old embargo are unjust and wrongly imposed upon the Cuban people and must be terminated.