COHSOD commitments to help guide decisions & health initiatives for SVG

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Hon. St Clair Prince alongside other CARICOM Health Ministers at their meeting in Washington, D.C for the 43rd Meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD)- Health.

Epidemiologist Tamara Bobb (Ms) also attended the meeting which was geared towards providing updates to Ministers of Health and Senior Health Officials on several health sector initiatives and mandated actions including;

1. Covid-19 Pandemic 2. Monkey Pox Outbreak. 3. Caribbean Cooperation in Health 4. Updates on Initiatives to Address NCDs 5. Strengthening Human Resources for Health 6. Disabilities 7. HIV 8. Caribbean Public Health Agency Governance Issues.