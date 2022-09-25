Cocaine worth US$25M seized at Ian Fleming Airport by Jamaica police

A large quantity of cocaine was seized at the Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and law enforcement agents from overseas.

On Friday, September 23, police seized 25 million dollars worth of cocaine.

No one was arrested over the seizure.

Members of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, Narcotics Division and US law enforcement agents carried out the operation between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The cocaine was destined for Canada, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey.

The operation was intended to intercept cocaine heading for Canada and seize it. The police seized 500.2 kg or 1100.5 pounds of cocaine during the operation,” Bailey said.