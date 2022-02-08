COP tells Pastor, ‘you have to deal with pigs then take a good shower’

St Vincent and the Grenadines Commissioner of Police Colin John and local Pastor Ezekiel Creese are seemingly in a war of words on the social media platform, Facebook.

Creese, who has been voicing his opinion that the COP is not fit for the job, for some time now, wrote the following on 6 February.

“PM, I said to you before, and I am saying it again, remove the Commissioner of Police now. He is a blight to the force, put him as chief security for the schools. I will speak no more on this subject.PM, take my advice.”

That comment filled the Commissioner’s cup to the where it was running over, and when he responded, Creese received a baptism of Fire and Brimstone.

“You idiot boy, Eustan Ezekiel Creese, go and reconcile with your mother and sister who lives in Georgie Gutter. You as “pastor” are not speaking to your mother who lives in Trinidad or your sister in Georgie Gutter”. “You can’t even string two sentences together. Your subject and verb always at war”. “Your wife became a pastor, and you feel that you have to become a pastor as well”. “You were not called by God; you went on your own volition ( do you know what volition means? duncie head! Sometimes you have to go in the pen and deal with the pigs then take a good shower after”. “I am still reminding you to correct your house first, though.”

Creese was apparently well immersed at his baptism; since then, he has only responded by saying;

“John, boy, I mash yo corn,u have to leave soon rather than later”.

Let’s hope this is the end of the social media feud and that the preacher returns to winning souls and the COP focuses on the current spike in crime.