Colombia and SVG sign air services agreement

St Vincent and the Grenadines and the South American nation of Colombia have concluded an Air Services Agreement.

The agreement was signed on the margins of the Colombia-CARICOM Ministerial Summit on Friday, 28th January 2022.

The agreement would see the development of scheduled air services between and beyond both territories and organize, in a safe and orderly manner, international air services, which will promote the most significant possible measure of international cooperation in respect of such services.

Her Excellency Marta Lucía Ramírez, Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia, signed on behalf of that nation, while Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed on behalf of SVG.

Colombia is a transcontinental country spanning South America and an insular region in North America.

Colombia comprises 32 departments and the Capital District of Bogotá, the country’s largest city. It covers an area of 1,141,748 square kilometres (440,831 sq mi), with a population of 50 million.

Avianca, the flag carrier of Colombia, is based at El Dorado International Airport (BOG) in Bogotá. It is the world’s second-oldest airline still in operation and the oldest continuously operating airline in the Western Hemisphere.

L-R – Excellency Marta Lucía Ramírez – Hon. Keisal Peters- Photo MOFA