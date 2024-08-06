Colombian Artist Edwin Leon Wins TropicSpin Song Competition

WINNER ANNOUNCED FOR TROPICSPIN MUSIC AND SONG COMPETITION

The winner of the 2024 TropicSpin Music and Song Competition hosted by Arawak Media and Caribbean Magazine Plus is Sultana for their song, “Flying.”

Edwin Leon, a Colombian national now living in Spain and group leader of Sultana, told Caribbean Magazine Plus that he was “shocked” to win this year’s contest because he “has not been practicing music for a couple of months now.”

Leon also said: “When I heard that I won I got really excited, and it gave me another reason to keep pushing.”

Leon is now the first male and the first non-English speaking winner of the TropicSpin Music and Song Competition.

You can watch the entire TropicSpin Music and Song Competition on the Caribbean Magazine Plus Facebook page and/or YouTube Page, CaribMag TV.