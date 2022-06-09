Colonarie man charged with the murder of Troumaca farmer Douglas Codougan

On 6.06.22, police arrested and charged Kenneth Davis, a 49-year-old Mechanic of Colonarie, with the offence of Murder.

Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly caused the death of Douglas Codougan, a 69-year-old farmer of Troumaca, by beating him about his body with a cutlass and kicking him in his head.

The incident occurred at Byera at about 9:30 pm on Wednesday, 16th March 2022.

Davis will appear before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment. He was remanded into custody at Her Majesty’s Prison.