Comfort Inn and Suites joins Green Key Certified Properties in Tobago

On Thursday 25th July, 2024, Comfort Inn and Suites became the largest property in Tobago to achieve Green Key certification, joining six other properties on the island that currently hold the prestigious designation. Green Key is recognized internationally as the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry. Within the programme, certified operators are required to maintain strict environmental practices set by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) to have their certification renewed annually. At present, seven (7) properties on the island are certified while two (2) properties are undergoing recertification from Green T&T which administers the programme in Tobago in partnership with the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL).

At the award ceremony, Green T&T Director, Mr. Willard Harris presented the Green Key certificate, plaque and flag to the General Manager of Comfort Inn and Suites – Tobago, Mrs. Maria Yip-John. In commending the hotel on achieving this prestigious designation, Harris noted that the certification of the hotel sets an example for others to follow and signals “the growing emphasis on eco-friendly initiatives in the tourism sector, reflecting a positive shift towards responsible travel practices.”

Mrs. Yip-John also underscored the positive impact Green Key has had on the hotel and encouraged other properties and tourism partners to join the programme which she described as “a fantastic opportunity to make a positive difference in our island.”

She also said:

“Throughout this process, our Comfort Inn and Suites team has grown immensely. We have seen departments work together and collaborate on new ideas, to bring about the changes that were needed. We have all become more responsible stewards of our environment. We have explored new and innovative ways to operate sustainably. The journey has been a trying, exhilarating one as we brainstormed and refined our approach to sustainability.”

Tobago boasts the highest number of Green Key certified properties in the English-speaking Caribbean which represents a positive shift towards the island becoming a more environmentally responsible tourist destination. Mr. Wendell Walker, Director Product Development and Destination Management at TTAL noted the significance of this milestone for the destination and its brand, Tobago Beyond, saying that it:

“…enhances our competitive positioning and is testimony to our commitment to developing Tobago as an eco-friendly destination, adhering to the principles of sustainable tourism. In strengthening the brand and reputation of the island, which is represented by Tobago Beyond, Green Key increases the appeal of Tobago among environmentally conscious travelers, which is of key importance, given the established and growing demand for eco-friendly tourist destinations in our UK and German source markets.”

In keeping with its mandate to reposition and market Tobago as a premier Caribbean destination founded on the principles of sustainable development, TTAL has been working with Green T&T to administer the Green Key programme on the island. Speaking on TTAL’s commitment to promoting responsible tourism practices in Tobago, Mr. Walker said, “the Green Key programme supports this through requirements such as recycling, energy conservation efforts and purchasing from farmers within the community.” He added, “it speaks to a mindset and behavioral changes among guests, staff and suppliers.”

In addition to fostering responsible tourism, Green Key certification increases the global competitiveness of certified properties in Tobago which are ranked among over 5,900 establishments worldwide.