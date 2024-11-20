Community Consultation for Permanent Noel, Overland Bridges

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Works, Land and Surveys and Physical Planning will host a community consultation regarding the construction of the permanent Noel and Overland Bridges.

The consultation will be held at Fundamental Bible Church grounds on Tuesday, 26 November 2024 and begins at 3 p.m. It will feature remarks by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Area Representative and Minister of Transport, Works, Land and Surveys and Physical Planning Montogomery Daniel.

VEEP’s objective is to support efforts for restoration and delivery of the critical services and support resilient reconstruction in response to the April 2021 explosive eruptions of the La Soufriére Volcano.

The construction of the bridges is a part of VEEP’s second component, which is restoration and “build back better” of critical services; strengthening of emergency preparedness and response capacity, and intends to improve the road network and will enable the communities to have better access to public services and capitalize on opportunities for advancement.

This two-lane bridge system with footpaths will provide continuous access from one village to another, cross uneven ground, and obstacles so that residents can conduct their daily activities without disruptions.

The construction of the Noel and Overland bridges is a collaborative effort between the Economic Planning Division (Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology)/VEEP & the Ministry of Transport, Works Land and Surveys and Physical Planning.