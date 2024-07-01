Community Consultation Set for New London Bridge Under VEEP

ECONOMIC PLANNING DIVISION TO HOST A CONSULTATION ON LONDON BRIDGE UNDER VEEP

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning will host a community consultation about the upcoming construction of the London Bridge. This bridge is financed through the World Bank – funded Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).

The consultation will be held at London bridge on Thursday, 24 October 2024 and begins at 3 p.m.

Trinidadian based design and supervision consultant: Trintoplan Consultants Ltd., will be on island to present the designs to the community. In turn, the community is invited to engage them.

The upcoming construction intends to improve the road network and will enable the communities to have better access to public services and capitalize on opportunities for advancement.

This two-lane bridge system with footpaths will be used to maintain continuous access from one village to another, cross uneven ground, and obstacles so that residents can conduct their daily activities without disruptions.

The construction of the London bridge is a collaborative effort between the Economic Planning Division (Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology)/VEEP & the Ministry of Transport, Works Land and Surveys and Physical Planning.