Storm Gonsalves, the son of Vincentian Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, questioned on Facebook. How many van accidents will we endure as a society before we confront the negative aspects of SVG’s van culture?

“We” who use the public transport system must take a lot of the responsibility for the reckless behavior that continues to persist among many of the van drivers in SVG. Although I have not taken a van in years, even if I had to today I would rather walk than put my life in the hands of persons more interested in showing off and getting likes on social media for their antics on the road. We have to take responsibility for their behavior because we continue to fund their exploits by using the same reckless vans that put our lives in danger”.

Gonsalves further stated that; “I only see the vans protesting bad roads and for higher fares but why don’t the responsible van drivers speak out against their irresponsible peers. By no means are all van drivers reckless but there is a large number of vans that show a wanton disregard for the safety of their passengers, the rules of the road and for the public and private property they continue to destroy as a result of their accidents. Ask any commuter or driver in SVG and they can attest to what I have said”.

“I always hear van men complaining about harassment from the traffic department so it can’t be that the traffic department is turning a blind eye. So what else can we do?”

Gonsalves offers solution to the issue

“I suggest an open source rating system for vans where commuters can leave reviews based on professionalism, cleanliness, adherence to traffic rules etc. Perhaps NTRC SVG , Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police , Digicel , Flow or any other interested stakeholder can collaborate on creating such a system. It will then be up to the commuting public to AVOID the vans with the lowest ratings. Over time this should hopefully improve the safety of van operators and commuters in SVG. The vans will either have to adjust their behavior or whither away and be replaced by responsible van operators”.

“While we’re at it, what is with vans not running after 8PM?”, he questioned.