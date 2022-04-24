The Taxi associations’ efforts to have the Transport Board examine current fares, may very well result in a hike overall, leaving commuters digging deeper into their pockets in order to get to and from their destinations.

Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery, who is also the Minister of Transport hinted at this last Wednesday.

“I have a letter that was sent to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John. It was sent from the Airport Taxi Drivers Association, SVG Taxi Drivers Association, and SVG Professional Taxi Association”.

“The Taxi Association and the Omnibus Association are both facing operational challenges as a result of rising fuel prices and the cost of vehicle maintenance”.

“I have spoken with the police department, and as minister responsible, I have suggested that the Transport Board meet to discuss the request of the Taxi Association and the Minibus Association, and to advise the cabinet where to proceed.”

Daniel noted that Statutory Rules and Orders #3, established in 2018, would have shown the public the rates for taxis and minivans.

According to him, one of the critical issues when the SR&O was done, and as the minivans and the taxi association would have indicated, is to compare the fuel price in 2018 with what it is today, and to use that starting point from which to conduct the analysis.

“I think it’s a fair comparison, where we all need to have the facts before us in order to make a decision, but the final decision falls to the Transportation Board.”

Daniel said that a meeting of the Transport Board will be held this week, after which Cabinet will be advised on the way forward.