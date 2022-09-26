MCMH primary phone line is back in service

St Vincent Times have been inundated with calls and messages that the direct number for the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital has been going unanswered for over 6 hours.

Calls by St Vincent Times to 456-1185 have gone unanswered several times during the last hour. 456-1185 is the hospital’s primary telephone number.

St Vincent Times was also told about the A&E being unreachable. However, a call placed to that department number 456-1955 rang for a long time, but was eventually answered.

At 7.30 an official told St Vincent Times that the system was down, however, the number is now reachable.

Persons shared their concerns via social;