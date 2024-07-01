Concerns Raised Over EC$800k Bill for Police ICC T20 Services

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has sought advice from Commissioner of Police Enville Williams on the amount to be paid to Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force officers for security responsibilities during the 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

Gonsalves on Sunday said he received a document with a bill for close to EC$800,000. The document stated that some officers worked up to 20 hours per day at wages ranging from EC$200, $150, and $100.

“How could a senior officer be paid more than EC$20,000 for security services done. If some officers worked 20 hours a day to provide security for West Indies Cricket, they couldn’t charge by the hour”.

He stated that he would have to present Parliament with a Supplementary Appropriation Bill and Supplementary Estimates and explain what he was being asked to endorse.

“If someone worked 20 hours a day and charged EC$150 per hour, they could not expect double remuneration”.

Gonsalves stated a desire to fix the situation as soon as possible, but found it difficult to accept the numbers provided.