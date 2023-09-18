Condemned to die, never given a fighting chance: Adrian Williams Story

My brother has fallen, literally fallen
Fell from a moving truck,
And his head he did struck
Who would have thought that this friendly fella
Will die while hailing up another
A friendly wave, a sudden swerve
Untipped, unbalanced, off he falls
Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance
Is he alive, is he breathing, don’t move him yet
Maybe he will recover his breath
Off in the ambulance, he is swept away
But in the Emergency room, he will stay,
One hour, two hours before a CT Scan done
Bleeding in the brain was the outcome
Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance
Surgery is required and right away
No, no not so, Murphy’s law is now on display
The Neurosurgeon is out of the country
She is the only one capable, Lord have mercy!
Local Health services failed, what do we do?
Fly to a foreign doctor or the foreign doctor fly to you
Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance
To save your life we will give all we have
Sell the cattle, sell the hog
Bring the Doctor in, we will pay
But no flight was available until the next day
The hours pass, and brain cells die
He won’t last till the morning is the saddening sigh
Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance
Drill a hole in his head, ease the pressure
Amateurs of Neurosurgery, but with the guidance of the good doctor
Too late, too late his brain has shut down
No need for an attempt, medically he is done
Only a miracle can turn this around
Not my will but yours Oh God be done
Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance
The hours tick, no sound, no response you make
Silently you lay until the last breath you take
No goodbye, no see you later, no I love you, bro
I thought you would bounce back and laugh it off, you know
Condemned to die, because you were poor
An air ambulance you cannot afford
A charter flight was outside of reach
You’ve lost the battle without conceding defeat
Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance
This is the fate of countless others
How many more lives will go down the gutters?
Eight hours without an attempt to intervene
Where is the emergency action in this scene?
Condemned to die, never given a fighting chance
In fourteen hours you were gone
Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance
Must another mother wail and sorrow?
Another father drowns his tears with the bottle?
Must another child be made fatherless?
Should the healthcare system be so helpless?
Don’t they deserve a fighting chance?
Is my speech just out of ignorance?
Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance
Yes! They deserve a fighting chance
We deserve a fighting chance!
Give us a fighting chance!
We demand a fighting chance!
Don’t condemn us to die!