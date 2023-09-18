Condemned to die, never given a fighting chance: Adrian Williams Story

My brother has fallen, literally fallen

Fell from a moving truck,

And his head he did struck

Who would have thought that this friendly fella

Will die while hailing up another

A friendly wave, a sudden swerve

Untipped, unbalanced, off he falls

Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance

Is he alive, is he breathing, don’t move him yet

Maybe he will recover his breath

Off in the ambulance, he is swept away

But in the Emergency room, he will stay,

One hour, two hours before a CT Scan done

Bleeding in the brain was the outcome

Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance

Surgery is required and right away

No, no not so, Murphy’s law is now on display

The Neurosurgeon is out of the country

She is the only one capable, Lord have mercy!

Local Health services failed, what do we do?

Fly to a foreign doctor or the foreign doctor fly to you

Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance

To save your life we will give all we have

Sell the cattle, sell the hog

Bring the Doctor in, we will pay

But no flight was available until the next day

The hours pass, and brain cells die

He won’t last till the morning is the saddening sigh

Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance

Drill a hole in his head, ease the pressure

Amateurs of Neurosurgery, but with the guidance of the good doctor

Too late, too late his brain has shut down

No need for an attempt, medically he is done

Only a miracle can turn this around

Not my will but yours Oh God be done

Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance

The hours tick, no sound, no response you make

Silently you lay until the last breath you take

No goodbye, no see you later, no I love you, bro

I thought you would bounce back and laugh it off, you know

Condemned to die, because you were poor

An air ambulance you cannot afford

A charter flight was outside of reach

You’ve lost the battle without conceding defeat

Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance

This is the fate of countless others

How many more lives will go down the gutters?

Eight hours without an attempt to intervene

Where is the emergency action in this scene?

Condemned to die, never given a fighting chance

In fourteen hours you were gone

Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance

Must another mother wail and sorrow?

Another father drowns his tears with the bottle?

Must another child be made fatherless?

Should the healthcare system be so helpless?

Don’t they deserve a fighting chance?

Is my speech just out of ignorance?

Condemned to die, *never given a fighting chance

Yes! They deserve a fighting chance

We deserve a fighting chance!

Give us a fighting chance!

We demand a fighting chance!

Don’t condemn us to die!