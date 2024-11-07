Condor Airlines Resumes Direct Service to Antigua From Frankfurt

Condor returns to Antigua and Barbuda for winter season

Antigua and Barbuda celebrates the Condor service

German leisure carrier Condor Airlines has been welcomed back to Antigua on Tuesdays. The airline has recommenced its direct service between Frankfurt and V. C. Bird International Airport (ANU). It will operate the route once weekly onboard its Airbus A330-900.

Condor connected European holiday travelers to the golden sand beaches of Antigua and Barbuda until the onset of COVID-19. However, as the post-pandemic thaw has taken time, the carrier has waited until this Northern Hemisphere winter to re-dip its toes.

Departing on November 5, the relaunched service left Frankfurt International Airport (FRA), at 11:07, 32 minutes behind its scheduled departure time of 10:35.

The outbound service took around nine hours and 21 minutes before touching down in Antigua at 17:20. The aircraft was met with a traditional water cannon salute, and airport officials treated disembarking passengers to song and dance. This route will run seasonally once a week until May 6.

The first flight back to Antigua since the pandemic was operated by a relatively new Airbus A330-900 aircraft with registration D-ANRL and serial number 2044. The aircraft is difficult to miss at the airport or in the air, as it is dressed in the airline’s stunning ‘Beige Beach’ livery. According to ch-Aviation, the aircraft joined Condor in June 2023 and is configured with 30 business, 64 premium, and 216 economy class seats.