Condor Airlines resumes service to spice island Grenada

The Grenada Tourism Authority is delighted to announce the return of Condor Airlines from Sunday, 20th November, 2022. The European airline will fly nonstop from Frankfurt International Airport to Grenada every Sunday.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, said that “Condor has been offering a convenient gateway from wider Europe to Grenada since 2002 with a short hiatus between 2010 and 2014, so we are especially pleased with the resumption of their non-stop services into Grenada. The service offers convenient connections from Switzerland, Austria, Sweden and even China and we are working strategically with their management team to look at extending the winter service to a year round service.”

Speaking at the ceremony was the Honorable Dennis Cornwall, Minister for Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation, and Transportation. The Minister stated, “Over the last month, we have celebrated the arrival of new and returning flights from the United Kingdom and Canada. Today I’m honored to welcome the return of Condor airlines from Frankfurt, Germany. Condor’s arrival is significant for many reasons, specifically because it is their first flight back to the Maurice Bishop International Airport since March 2020. Secondly, it also marks the return of our international airlift capacity to the 2019 levels.” The Minister further stated, “This is not the time to become complacent, and the government is committed to further developing our airlift capacity and the public infrastructure to ensure the long-term viability of our tourism industry for the benefit of our nation.”

Also at the ceremony was Honorable Lennox J. Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives with responsibility for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, and Creative Economy. The Minister stated, “The resumption of Condor Airlines brings us to a total of seven international airlines coming from Europe and North America with twenty-four weekly flights during winter. That in itself means a lot for our Tourism industry. We are working on increasing our hotel room space in 2023 with the opening of Six Senses and the Beach House which will increase our room capacity by 155 rooms. Therefore, Grenada is making great strides in helping to build a strong tourism industry.”

Over the past weeks, Grenada has welcomed new and resumed flights out of the UK, Canada, and the USA. Condor Airlines out of Germany marks the last flight resumption for the island with a seating capacity of two hundred and fifty-nine and is expected to contribute significantly to Grenada’s economy.