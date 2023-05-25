Connecticut woman’s leg bitten off by shark in Turks and Caicos

According to reports from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department, a 22-year-old woman from Connecticut, United States was attacked by a shark on Wednesday.

Initial police reports state the unidentified victim, who is from in Connecticut, and a friend were snorkeling when they were attacked by a shark.

Police said that around 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday, an employee of a Resort located in the vicinity of the Leeward Marina, Providenciales, called the police control room to request ambulance assistance.

According to additional police reports obtained by CBS News, the woman and a friend were snorkeling on Providenciales, the third-largest island in the country, in an area near the Blue Haven Resort. However the resort told CBS News and Channel 3 that the woman was “staying at another resort, on another boat, nowhere near our resort or marina.”

The report indicated that the female victim had her leg bitten off by a shark.

As of Thursday, she was warded in serious condition at the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre.

Source : WFSB