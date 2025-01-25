Corey Beckles Leads Barbados Newest Political Party (CBL)

Conservative Barbados Leadership Party (CBL), Barbados newest political party, unveiled its leadership team on Saturday.

President Corey Beckles introduced the team at a news conference at Strathclyde Drive in St Michael. They include Vice President Anthony Hinds, Assistant Vice-President Alan Springer, General Secretary Shannon Springer, and Assistant General Secretary Elvis Corbin.

Beckles stressed the party’s proactive approach, saying, “This group of people with me today are not an opposition group or party. This is a proposition party.”

Thus, “We will continue to offer the way forward for all Barbadians, both at home and abroad, and the government of Barbados. We shall offer ways to improve the nation’s health and wealth. We shall propose education system improvements. We will suggest ways to improve land, housing, and roads. We shall suggest solutions for strong foreign policy. We shall also present a path to prosperity for all Barbadians, home and abroad.”

Assistant Vice-President Alan Springer stated, “We are not offering Barbados a third party; we are offering Barbados alternative leadership.” He added, “We do not define ourselves or present ourselves as a third party. We are positioning ourselves as an alternative leadership option for our magnificent country. I think Barbados wants alternative leadership.

Beckles warned, “Barbadians, there is something fundamentally wrong with the direction this country is going in, and in all honesty, has been going on during the leadership of many successive governments who have run this country since independence.” He remarked, “The Conservative Barbados Leadership Party serves. I know you’ve heard this before, but we’ll prove we’re different from those here and those who came before us.”

Beckles said, “We listen. We listen to ground-level people and realise they’re disillusioned He said, “As it relates to leadership and the vision for a changing Barbados, this country is well-positioned to have another major political party.”

Confirming party necessity Vice-President Anthony Hinds remarked, “Nobody has looked at domestic economic development in this country from within for 30 years. We must earn money as a nation. We can’t keep borrowing and investing abroad. Our infrastructure allows us to make money internally. We lack vision.”

Beckles promised inclusivity, “We will be working with all persons, from all different areas in Barbados.”