Conserving & Protecting St Vincent’s South Coast Vulnerable Ecosystems

Building Resilience: Working Together to Conserve and Protect Vulnerable Ecosystems in the South Coast

Every year on June 8th, the international environmental community celebrates World Oceans Day. In a push to boost awareness of the crucial role the marine environment plays in safeguarding our prosperity, health and safety, some ocean-focused international agencies further advocate for June to be heralded Oceans Month. Be it a day or a month, however, publicly commemorating the significance of oceans brings ample opportunity to recognize the threats posed by climate change, pollution and unsustainable practices that undermine these marine ecosystems’ ability to provide essential goods and services. As ocean advocates, scientists and researchers work towards building the resilience of this vital natural resource in the face of these dangers, it is important to highlight critical Caribbean actors in this space.

This year, we’re placing the spotlight on the South Coast Marine Conservation Area (SCMCA) in St. Vincent, where partners are working together to protect and conserve coastal and marine ecosystems. The SCMCA is a 2.2 km2 marine area between Indian Bay and Johnson Point at Canash, encompassing Young Island and Fort Duvernette. This site contains important nearshore habitats, including a representative reef ecosystem with coral, seagrass beds, and mangrove. It also includes several sea turtle and seabird/shorebird areas, as well as historical sites of cultural importance. The SCMCA is therefore not only rich in biodiversity but is also vital for supporting local fishing and tourism industries, providing employment and bolstering the socio-economic well-being of the communities within the area.

Despite its significance, the SCMCA faces several threats that diminish its ability to sustain ecosystems and support local livelihoods. Rapid coastal erosion, evident in areas like Indian Bay, poses risks to infrastructure, recreational activities, and even the beaches themselves. Rising sea levels and storm surges associated with climate change exacerbate this issue. Moreover, the removal of mangroves for coastal development has led to their near-complete loss, leaving coastlines vulnerable to erosion and storm damage. Pollution from various sources, including residential and commercial waste, mechanic shops, and marine vessels, is also taking a toll on the area. Corals, the foundation for the golden sands found exclusively in this area of St. Vincent, are dying due to pollution, affecting their ability to protect shorelines and support marine life. Further, the native seagrass is being displaced by dense mats of an invasive species (Halophila stipulacea) spread by anchor damage and other factors.

Recognizing the urgency of these challenges, the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) has partnered with several organizations, including the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Forestry Department, Fisheries Division, SVG Hotel and Tourism Association, and the SVG National Fisherfolk Organization to implement a three-year project titled “Pioneering a blue-green economic development model for coastal adaptation, livelihoods, and sustainability in St. Vincent.” The project is financed by the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund and co-financed by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection. It aims to adopt a landscape approach to address climate change risks and land-based pollution in the SCMCA and surrounding areas.

To address challenges comprehensively, various activities will be conducted simultaneously under different project components. Initially, local communities will implement practical ecosystem-based adaptation actions to rehabilitate threatened coastal and watershed ecosystems aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and pollution. Concurrently, targeted communications and awareness campaigns will be conducted to promote environmental stewardship and support local green-blue enterprises in adopting sustainable practices. And, synchronously, the project aims to strengthen management institutions, foster partnerships between the public, private and civil society sectors, and develop a blue-green economy roadmap and financing plan for the South Coast.

To celebrate World Environment Day on June 5th of this year, project partners collaborated with the National Environmental Day Committee to organize and conduct a coastal clean-up activity as part of the project’s awareness-raising efforts. In a show of commitment to the cause, over 30 volunteers from public, private and civil society organisations participated in the activity. Local dive shops –Serenity Dive and Dive Antilles, lead teams conducting underwater clean-ups within Calliaqua, Indian Bay and Villa, while a team of 16 volunteers undertook a beach clean-up at Great Head Bay. In tandem with being all too necessary, these activities aimed to highlight the importance of protecting the SCMCA and raise public consciousness about the need for collective action.

Through addressing the threats faced by the SCMCA head on, we are therefore actively working towards conserving and protecting this valuable coastal and marine ecosystem. Activities like these serve as excellent reminders that it is only through concerted, collaborative efforts that we can preserve the natural wonders of the SCMCA, secure livelihoods, and build resilience in the face of environmental challenges. It is therefore essential that everyone, from local community members to policymakers, recognize the significance of these issues and continue to join together in solidarity to ensure a sustainable future for the South Coast. Initiatives lead by partners involved in the “Pioneering a blue-green economic development model for coastal adaptation, livelihoods, and sustainability in St. Vincent” project aim to continue to marshal positive steps in that direction.

Our mission through this project is to provide the resources and impetus to work together to safeguard our oceans and ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for St. Vincent and the world. Our goal is to inspire you to join us.

To learn more about the project, visit the website.