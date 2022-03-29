The project Consolidation of School Feeding Programs in Latin America and the Caribbean is carried out by the Brazil-FAO International Cooperation Program, through the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC/MRE), the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE/MEC) and the FAO.

The project has the participation and continuous support of countries that have requested technical cooperation actions, such as: Belize, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The project aims to contribute to the development and strengthening of public school feeding policies in the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, especially focusing on guaranteeing:

a) the human right to food of students through access to adequate and healthy food;

b) the promotion and incentive of healthy eating habits in the students and their families with food and nutritional education actions;

c) the promotion of the sustainable development of the local economy through direct purchases from family farmers and their productive organizations, such as cooperatives and associations.

The project also contributes to the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), especially the goals 1 (No poverty), 2 (Zero hunger), 3 (Good health and Well-being), 4 (Quality education), 8 (Decent work and economic growth), 12 (Responsible consumption and production) and 17 (Partnerships for the goals):

To reach these objetives, the project works with the implementation of different methodologies, such as: capacity building, exchanges of experiences between countries and the implementation of Sustainable Schools.

Background

School feeding has been considered as a multisectoral policy because it allows countries to achieve objectives in different strategic areas such as education, health, agriculture, social development, environment, territorial development, and others.

It can be seen as a transversal policy in the confrontation of poverty and other social problems, as it favors the human development of students, improves eating habits, guarantees access to healthy and adequate food and promotes development of the local economy, through the purchase of food produced in the school environment.

The Brazilian National School Feeding Program (PNAE) has an institutionalization and a legal framework that characterizes it as a state policy. Since 2009, the approval of the School Feeding Law – 11.947/2009 – guarantees food and nutritional security through the provision of adequate, healthy, continuous and universal school meals to all 41 million students in the public education system in the country. It also guarantees the commitment to food and nutrition education, respect for local culture and the use of local family farming products, among other innovations.

For more than 65 years, PNAE develops actions to guarantee the provision of healthy food for the composition of a healthy menu for more than 150 thousand schools in 5,570 cities.

The international technical cooperation in school feeding carried out by the government of Brazil with the support of FAO, from the beginning, stands out for sharing the experiences of the PNAE of Brazil, developed by the National Fund for the Development of Education, an autarky linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC).

Since 2009, the Brazil-FAO Cooperation Program has been promoting dialogue on the issue of school feeding, starting with the development of the project Strengthening School Feeding Programs within the framework of the Initiative Latin America and the Caribbean Without Hunger 2025. Until the end of 2018, the project reached 17 countries and became an important cooperation and Exchange tool for the strengthening of school feeding programs in the region.

As a result of the broad dialogue that the project promoted in those countries, in 2018, the Brazilian government proposed the continuity of the cooperation actions and the implementation of a Sustainable School Feeding Network (RAES, for its acronym in Spanish), as a response in favor of the achievement of the goals of the United Nations Decade of Action on Nutrition 2016-2025 and of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sustainable School Feeding Network – RAES

The Sustainable School Feeding Network (RAES) is the Brazilian government’s response to the global commitment to improve the quality of food for populations and promote a healthier and more sustainable food system for the various continents.

The objective of the RAES is to support countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in the implementation and reformulation of their school feeding programs, in the logic of access and guaranteeing the human right to adequate food, in addition to trying to achieve the targets of the UN Decade of Action on Nutrition 2016-2025 and the SDGs.

Since its implementation, RAES has promoted relevant dialogues, meetings and actions in the search to strengthen school feeding programs through the exchange of experiences, presentation of good practices and permanent dialogue among the governments of the countries, even in times of pandemic.