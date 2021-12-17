Construction At Myah’s Luxury Suites Hotel In Diamond Continues At Steady Pace

PR INVSVG – Progress at Myah’s Luxury Suites Hotel is coming along steadily – much to the credit of its principal investor Vincentian businessman Mr Elliot McDowall!

Located in Diamond, Myah’s Luxury Suites is estimated to be complete and open to the public in the first quarter of 2022.

According to a release from Invest SVG, upon completion, the hotel will employ around 37 persons and feature 35 rooms – nine single rooms, one double room and 25 self-contained suites.