Construction At Myah’s Luxury Suites Hotel In Diamond Continues At Steady Pace

PR INVSVG – Progress at Myah’s Luxury Suites Hotel is coming along steadily – much to the credit of its principal investor Vincentian businessman Mr Elliot McDowall!
Located in Diamond, Myah’s Luxury Suites is estimated to be complete and open to the public in the first quarter of 2022.
According to a release from Invest SVG, upon completion, the hotel will employ around 37 persons and feature 35 rooms – nine single rooms, one double room and 25 self-contained suites.
Additionally, there will be a restaurant and bar, gym and spa facilities, an office centre, a rooftop continuous pool and a manager’s clubhouse.
This investment will undoubtedly transform the landscape of the Diamond area, and contribute to the further development of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Tourism product, the release stated.