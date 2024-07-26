Construction set to begin on acute referral hospital at Arnos Vale

ACUTE REFERRAL HOSPITAL UNDERWAY

Work will soon begin on the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale. Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves signed an agreement with the Taiwanese Company, the OECC, to commence construction of the modern facility.

The hospital will be constructed on the Northern side of the runway on the old ET Joshua Tarmac. The construction firm OECC will take control of the site from July 31, 2024.

Speaking at the signing ceremony earlier today at Cabinet Room, Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince said the Government is delighted with the continued modernisation of the health sector here, he added that the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital has many challenges in terms of layout and functionality and its inability to expand.

Minister Prince said it is vital that this new hospital is being constructed, one which will respond to the challenges and the needs of the changing times. He also expressed his thanks to the Government and people of the Republic of China On Taiwan and said he is confident that the OECC will complete the hospital within the time allotted.

The project would allow the Government to be better able to respond to public health emergencies and building resilience. Health services would be expanded, while there would be the introduction of new services such as Cardiology, Neurology including enhance acute stroke care, Thyroid services, Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, enhanced Ophthalmology as well as major invasive surgeries.

The estimated total cost to construct and equip the hospital amounts to approximately 110 million US dollars. The estimated construction time is 32 months.

The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will be transformed into a Maternal Child and Health Centre of Excellence once the state-of-the-art Acute Care Hospital is opened.