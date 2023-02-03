Construction work on St Vincent’s Acute Referral Hospital delayed

St Vincent (SVG) Acute Referral Hospital

Work on the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Acute Referral Hospital, which was scheduled to begin in July this year, has been pushed back to October or November 2023.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says this issue will be discussed at a meeting with officials from the World Bank.

“The design, which was done by international consultants, was reviewed by another World Bank consultant, and then there was a review of the review because it was a large project, and some suggestions for all of them for the better have been made.”

“Increase the size of the laboratory, dealing with some areas with waste and so forth.” But you will have to allow time for those redesigns, and then you have to go towards a building contract to get a contractor to do the tendering of the contract, but this is an international tender; this is World Bank money,” he said.

Gonsalves said the government will have to reconcile some internal challenges between the government, the World Bank, and the OPEC Fund for International Development since the matter is co-financed.