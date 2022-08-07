Consul General Mc Intosh plans to bring the Consulate to the people

“One Common People From Common Home Ground” were the sentiments echoed by the newly installed Consul General to the United States of America, Mr Rondy Mc Intosh at a welcome function held at Friends of Crown Heights on August 6th. Mc Intosh assumed office as the Consul General for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States on August 1st.

A man of exceptional character, the newly installed Consul General has been described by Mr Vaughn Toney, CEO of Friends of Crown Heights as “a humble man. Someone who remembers his roots and takes pride in the hard work that has propelled him to public prominence.” Consul General Mc Intosh posits that “he was born to serve. It’s in his DNA.” He has a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked closely for many years with nationals both at home and abroad.

Following the April 2021 volcanic eruptions, he was credited for his outstanding service to the country through the relief efforts which he spearheaded under his Good Hearts Foundation charity group and his collaboration with Vincy Ambassadors. This afforded him the opportunity to work closely with not only the government but also with several private sector and charitable organizations nationally and internationally. The Consul General now looks forward to continued service to the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in this formal capacity.

Mc Intosh has long been admired as a Cultural Ambassador for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; a title bestowed upon him by the Government for his outstanding contribution to the cultural art form. The confidence in his appointment was clearly articulated by the Honourable Prime Minister who said, “I have absolutely no doubt that Mc Intosh would do an excellent job. “This was further reemphasized when the Honourable Prime Minister and his seven-member delegation visited CG McIntosh during his first full week of duties at the Consulate General in New York.

Meanwhile, in an address delivered at the ceremony, Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States, Lou-Anne Gilchrist welcomed CG Mc Intosh to the Consulate, for which the Embassy has general oversight. The Ambassador stated that “McIntosh brings with him decades of experience in the cultural arena and the corresponding interpersonal and communication skills. He also brings years of experience in marketing to the post. Taken together, the experience and skills position him well to interact with and serve Vincentians in the Diaspora, while continuing to strengthen the bonds with those at home.”

Speaking at the function in his honour, Mc Intosh also spoke of his plans to bring the Consulate to the people, through more hands-on interaction and the establishment of satellite passport sessions. He further thanked all the wonderful Vincentians who assisted him and his family with their transition from SVG to the USA.

Rondy Mc Intosh brings to his new post, a lifelong passion for public service. He replaces former Consul General Howie Prince who served in this capacity since 2016. Consul General Mc Intosh is a true son of the Vincentian soil, he is a prime example of the age-old adage that “Character is truly fate.”