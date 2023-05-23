Consumer Affairs Dept. to hold town hall meeting at Calliaqua June 8

The Ministry of Public Service, Consumer Affairs, and Sports, through the Department of Consumer Affairs, will hold a Town Hall Meeting in Calliaqua on Thursday, June 8, 2023, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Calliaqua Town Hall.

The discussion is part of the Department’s ongoing consumer empowerment campaign, “Consumer Rights Are Everyone’s Business.”

The goal of this discussion is to inform and remind consumers and the business community about how the Consumer Protection Act affects day-to-day business operations.

Source : API