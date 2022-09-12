Contestant Arielle Ollivierre advocates for hearing and speech impaired

Ms Arielle Ollivierre: St Vincent Brewery’s sponsored Contest #5, in the upcoming Miss SVG Pageant, is spearheading a campaign for greater awareness for the hearing and speech impaired.
According to Miss Ollivierre, “The SVG Beauty Shows Committee has mandated that all eight contestants plan and executive a one-week community project on a selected theme as part of their preparations for the pageant. My focus is on Advocacy for the disabled (hearing and speech impaired): Different but Able, silently signing and striving
Sponsorship for this project is being provided by the General Employee Cooperative Credit Union(GECCU).
My activities for the week of September 18th to the 24th, 2022 include:
- A Fun day at the Stubbs Playing field which includes a Cricket game of Legends versus Masters and entertainment for children. Funds raised will be presented to the Society for persons with disabilities on September 23rd– International Day of Sign Language)
- Sign language sessions at
- Stubbs Primary
- St Clair Dacon Secondary
- Stubbs Poly Clinic
- Stubbs Police Station
- Ministerial Building
- Distribution of gifts to the hearing impaired in the Stubbs Community
- International Sign language day Exhibition (September 23rd, 2022) under the Postal Corporation gallery”