Contestant Arielle Ollivierre advocates for hearing and speech impaired

Ms Arielle Ollivierre: St Vincent Brewery’s sponsored Contest #5, in the upcoming Miss SVG Pageant, is spearheading a campaign for greater awareness for the hearing and speech impaired.

According to Miss Ollivierre, “The SVG Beauty Shows Committee has mandated that all eight contestants plan and executive a one-week community project on a selected theme as part of their preparations for the pageant. My focus is on Advocacy for the disabled (hearing and speech impaired): Different but Able, silently signing and striving

Sponsorship for this project is being provided by the General Employee Cooperative Credit Union(GECCU).

My activities for the week of September 18th to the 24th, 2022 include: