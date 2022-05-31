Continuation Of WFP Soufriere Relief Grant Cash Programme

The World Food Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of National Mobilisation with approval from the Cabinet will provide a one-time cash grant of XCD $400.00 to the families that registered Before January 31st 2022, and are eligible for assistance. Eligible families are households affected by the eruption of the La Soufriere during the period of April 2021 to January 2022 with no income or average income of XCD 500$.

This cash assistance is made possible through support from the Government of Canada, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.

Payments will be sent in batches and collected at any Western Union Centre. Cash redemption will take place at the following Western Union Locations: Mesopotamia, Kingstown, Calliaqua, Barrouallie, Georgetown, South Rivers, and Arnos Vale. The Western Union redemption code will be shared via text message; eligible persons are asked to monitor their phones for updates. Codes will be valid for a total of forty-five (45) days. People are reminded that there are no transaction fees associated with the cash redemption. Two forms of valid identification such as a Passport, National ID Card or Driver’s license are required when collecting the cash.

WFP continues its support to the Ministry of National Mobilisation and the National Emergency Management Organization to strengthen national preparedness and response efforts for current and future times of crisis.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

For further information please call the WFP hotline number at 491 3370/491 6253 or email [email protected]