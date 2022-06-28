Continuous heavy rains and high winds reported in North Leeward

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has begun to impact St. Vincent and the Grenadines, bringing gusty winds and intermediate rainfall from feeder bands.

Several residents in North Leeward are reporting heavy continuous downpours and gusty winds.

“It’s been raining from about 6 pm continuously, it’s really heavy. If my phone rings and am not paying attention I would not hear it. I have missed several calls, that’s how heavy the downpours are”, a Petit Bordel resident told St Vincent Times.

Communities around Kingstown and in the Grenadines are also reporting strong winds.

The SVG Meteorological Services has issued a High Wind, High Surf and Small Craft Warning Advisories for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and a Flash Flood watch would be in effect from 6:00 pm Tuesday 28th June 2022.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period. This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

The system has the potential to generate moderate to heavy rainfall which may result in localized flash flooding. Residents in flood and landslide-prone areas are therefore asked to be vigilant.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is urging all residents, especially those in the Southern Grenadines as these islands are closest to the system, to take all the necessary precautions against strong gusty winds, heavy rainfall and rough seas.

Persons who are frequenting the communities north of the Rabacca River up to Fancy are reminded that heavy rainfall can result in dangerous lahars and mud flows in these areas and to avoid areas once flooded.

