MORE CONTRACTORS NEEDED IN REBUILDING PROGRAMME

The Government has once again issued a call for more contractors, skilled artisans and labourers to register with the Ministry of Housing as the housing rebuilding programme continues throughout the country.

Speaking on radio today, Minister of Transport and Works, Hon Montgomery Daniel said the demand for contractors is very high, given the other capital projects and other construction taking place throughout the country.

“There is need for contractors not only in housing but for Bragsa’s work, contractors for the road projects…, the demand is very high, even in …North Windward, at the moment we have completed over 32 houses …. and we have 12 contractors throughout the constituency working on a daily basis on house repairs,” Minister Daniel said.

Over 6 thousand houses were damaged due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl and Government has repaired over six hundred houses across the country.

Daniel said in addition to this, US 5.3 million dollars worth of materials have been procured, and for homeowners who have indicated that they can do their own repairs, over 300 of them have been given materials.

The Housing and Land Development Corporation is responsible mainly for rebuilding houses which sustained severe damage or were completely destroyed.