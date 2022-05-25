Conviasa Launches 13 hours flight from Venezuela to Iran

Conviasa, Venezuela’s state carrier, plans to launch a new long-haul route from Caracas’ Simon Bolivar International Airport to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on its flagship Airbus A340-300 aircraft.

The airline is looking to operate nonstop commercial flights between Caracas and Tehran. Conviasa announced on social media that on June 18, the State airline will begin flying every 15 days on this route.

Conviasa has already flown to Tehran in the past, according to One Mile At A Time. However, this service flew directly to Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport (VKO) on its first leg. Now, the Venezuelan airline will fly directly to Tehran. According to the airline, Tehran will be Conviasa’s next destination. It will operate every 15 days. Tickets are available now on our website.”

The flight between Caracas and Tehran, according to the airline’s website, will last 13 hours, 30 minutes. There is a distance of 7,315 miles (11,772 kilometers) between the two cities.

Prices range between US$1,033 and US$1,347 onboard the airline’s Airbus A340-300, which can carry up to 255 passengers. It has eight first class seats, 28 business class seats, and 219 economy class seats.