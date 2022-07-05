Conviasa launches a new route to China’s Guangzhou

Venezuela‘s national flag carrier, Conviasa, announced on July 2nd that it will launch the new international route from Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, to China’s southern metropolitan city, Guangzhou. The flights will be operated by Conviasa’s Airbus A340 aircraft.

¡Nos vamos a China! A partir del 30 de julio activamos nuestro vuelo comercial Caracas – Guangzhou. Adquiere tu boleto en https://t.co/M3KXiUch62 o en cualquiera de las agencias de viajes autorizadas. pic.twitter.com/Th7Pq2ipSp — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) July 1, 2022

The weekly flight will take off from Caracas Simon Bolívar International Airport (CCS) and arrives at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) with a technical stop at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA). The itinerary of the flight is:

Caracas (CCS) 22:00 – Guangzhou (CAN) 16:00+1 Saturday via Tehran (IKA)

Guangzhou (CAN) 19:00 – Caracas (CCS) 13:30+1 Monday via Tehran (IKA)

By launching the new route, China’s Guangzhou will be Conviasa’s third destination in Asia, after Russia’s Moscow and Iran’s Tehran.

