Tuesday, July 5
Conviasa launches a new route to China’s Guangzhou

Venezuela‘s national flag carrier, Conviasa, announced on July 2nd that it will launch the new international route from Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, to China’s southern metropolitan city, Guangzhou. The flights will be operated by Conviasa’s Airbus A340 aircraft.

The weekly flight will take off from Caracas Simon Bolívar International Airport (CCS) and arrives at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) with a technical stop at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA). The itinerary of the flight is:

  • Caracas (CCS) 22:00 – Guangzhou (CAN) 16:00+1 Saturday via Tehran (IKA)
  • Guangzhou (CAN) 19:00 – Caracas (CCS) 13:30+1 Monday via Tehran (IKA)

By launching the new route, China’s Guangzhou will be Conviasa’s third destination in Asia, after Russia’s Moscow and Iran’s Tehran.

