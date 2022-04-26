Conviasa launches weekly service from Caracas to St Vincent

On Tuesday (April 26), Conviasa launched its new weekly service from Simón Bolivar International Airport to St. Vincent.

Argyle International Airport will receive one flight every Tuesday, returning to Venezuela the same day.

The flight from Venezuela landed at midday and will depart for Caracas later this afternoon.

St Vincent Times understands that 80-90 passengers flew on the airline’s Embraer190AR aircraft boasting104 seats.

Among those who came on the new weekly flight were Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and family members.

As a result of the newly launched service, users will be able to connect with flights to the United States, Europe, and the Eastern Caribbean.

“This move will enable Conviasa to serve new destinations worldwide”, the airline said.

On Tuesday, 12 April, Minister of Tourism Carlos James met with head of the Venezuelan Mission, Francisco Pérez, and Taylor Darbeau of Conviasa. They discussed St. Vincent becoming an aviation hub to facilitate people’s movement within the South American and Caribbean region.

Conviasa is a Venezuelan airline headquartered on the grounds of Simón Bolvar International Airport in Maiqueta, near Caracas, Venezuela. The airline serves domestic destinations as well as the Caribbean and South American destinations.

This article will be updated.