Conviasa to begin St Vincent – Venezuela flights on April 26

The Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) has announced the inauguration of a new route to the Caribbean later this month.

Through its official Instagram account, the Venezuelan airline indicated that as of 26 April, the new route establishes flights every Tuesday to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from Caracas.

The airline said the new service would allow its users to connect with flights to the United States, Europe and the Eastern Caribbean.

“With this action, Conviasa expands its services to new tourist destinations globally”, the airline stated.

Conviasa is a Venezuelan airline with its headquarters on the grounds of Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, near Caracas. It is Venezuela’s flag carrier and largest airline, operating services to domestic destinations and destinations in the Caribbean and South America.

On Tuesday, 12 April, Minister of Tourism Carlos James held discussions with the head of Venezuelan Mission, Francisco Pérez, and Taylor Darbeau of Conviasa regarding St. Vincent becoming an aviation hub to facilitate the movement of people within the South America continent and the Caribbean region.