Cop jailed for 100 years after wife uses his semen in cakes given to children

A police officer was jailed for 100 years after his wife used his semen in cakes given to children. Dennis Perkins, 46, pleaded guilty to 150 crimes including second-degree rape, production of child porn and sexual battery of a child.
The former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy committed a wide array of depraved crimes, reports the Mirror. One of the most vile included the American ejaculating in cake batter which his teacher wife, Cynthia, gave to her pupils.
The teacher was sentenced to 41 years in prison in February after she pleaded guilty to her role in her husband’s heinous crimes, which included producing child abuse images. As part of the 37-year-old’s sentencing she agreed to testify against her husband.
The police officer, who was first arrested in 2019, told journalists as he left the court: “I just want to make this statement. Jesus Christ has forgiven me.
“And I’m grateful for that. And, I hope and pray that anybody that this affected will also find forgiveness and healing through Jesus Christ.”
