Cop28 Plenary has adopted the decision on Loss and Damage Fund

AOSIS welcomes this rapid adoption of the TC5’s recommendations for operationalisation of the loss and damage fund and funding arrangements.

Our representatives on the TC have been working assiduously to ensure that at COP28 we waste no further time in bringing this fund to fruition.

We look forward to finally putting words into action, and delivering on this commitment we made to help the people who suffer most from a crisis they did not cause. And the work is far from over. After the gavel drops at COP28, we cannot rest until this fund is adequately financed and starts to actually alleviate the burden of vulnerable communities.

Success starts when the international community can properly support the victims of this climate crisis, with efficient, direct access to the finance they urgently need.