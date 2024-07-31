Copa Airlines says Venezuela to suspend flights to and from Panama

Copa Airlines said on Tuesday that Venezuela has decided to temporarily suspend all commercial flights between Panama and Venezuela beginning on Wednesday evening.

The Panamanian airline said the suspension will start at 8:00 p.m. Venezuelan time, and apologized to its clients for any inconvenience caused by the decision.

Venezuela’s transportation ministry had said in a statement that it will suspend flights from and to Panama and also the Dominican Republic temporarily due to their government’s interference in Venezuelan affairs.

The transportation ministry claimed the decision was taken “under the presumption of the use of civil aviation for purposes not compatible with safety principles.”

Panama and the Dominican Republic were among the countries that have asked for a complete review, involving independent observers, of Sunday’s presidential election in Venezuela.

Venezuela announced on Monday it would withdraw its diplomatic personnel from seven countries in Latin America, including Panama and the Dominican Republic.