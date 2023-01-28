Copa Airlines will begin flights to Baltimore from June 28

Copa Airlines Announces Flights To Baltimore

Copa Airlines of Panama announced it would begin service to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) at the end of June. From June 28, Copa will fly to BWI four times weekly, making Baltimore its 15th destination in the United States.

NUEVO DESTINO: Baltimore 🇺🇸

A partir del 28 de junio de 2023 podrás volar con nosotros a esta ciudad que ofrece más; una historia y cultura fascinante, gastronomía variada y actividades para todos.

Descúbrela con 4 frecuencias semanales, reservando ya en https://t.co/ZgRFo8Nu9Y. pic.twitter.com/6PJHfax6DE — Copa Airlines (@CopaAirlines) January 26, 2023

Using its hub at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Copa continues strengthening its presence in North America. Today’s announcement means that from June 28, Copa will serve 14 destinations in the mainland US, in addition to Puerto Rico. Through the new route, passengers will be able to connect to 55 Latin American destinations from PTY.

Copa’s flights to Baltimore will depart PTY on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 09:07 local time and arrive at BWI at 15:07 local time. Return flights occur on the same days, departing from the US at 16:22 local time and arriving at PTY at 20:22 local time. Copa is an all-Boeing 737 airline, but at this time, it is unclear which 737 variant will be deployed on flights to BWI.

