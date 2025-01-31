Cops arrest T&T Police Commissioner Erla Harewood

THE STRATEGIC Servi­ces Agency (SSA) probe took a sudden and stunning twist yesterday when police investigators arrested Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher and hauled her in for questioning into the importation of two sniper rifles for the SSA sometime in 2023.

The arrest took place on Day 32 of the state of emergency, which was imposed on December 30 last year.

Investigators assigned to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Po­lice Intelligence and In­vestigations, under DCP Suzette Martin, spent hours interviewing the Commissioner at the Police Administration Buil­­­ding, Port of Spain, in relation to the investiga­tion.

The interview began at 3.40 p.m. and lasted for several hours into last night. Harewood-Christo­pher was questioned in the company of her lawyer.

Asked by the Express last night whether Harewood-Christopher was under arrest, a top-­level police source familiar with the complex investi­gation, speaking on the condition of strict anonymity, respon­ded immedi­ately via WhatsApp: “Yes.”

The senior source said the police will be ap­proaching the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for “advice” on the matter in due course.

Possible charges that can be laid include misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of justice.

The Commissioner remained detained within the Police Administration Building last night as she was questioned by a team of officers from the DCP, Intelligence and Investigations.

The Express understands one of the lead officers in the matter is Cpl Adrian Smith.

The Commissioner was questioned in the high-­profile investigation that has been ongoing for ten months, and 24 hours after former SSA director Major Roger Best was detained late on Wednesday evening by police officers at his home in Arima after a warrant was executed there.