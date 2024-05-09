Cops Probe Shooting in Arnos Vale, Seek Public Assistance

Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Arnos Vale

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a business place in Arnos Vale.

The incident was reported at approximately 10:45 PM.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers discovered a 49-year-old male laborer from Upper Cane Hall with gunshot injuries. The victim was promptly transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in the investigation, to contact Police Emergency at 999/911, the Calliaqua Police Station at 784-458-4200 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 784-456-1810.