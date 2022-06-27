The Building Supplies division made up of Coreas Construction Supplies, ACE Hardware, ACE 2 Arnos Vale, ACE 3 Pembroke and Diamond Woods, will now be offering a new way to shop for their customers.

The website www.coreasbuilding.vc will allow customers to view and purchase products wherever they are whenever they please. Customers will also have the option to have their items delivered to them at a cost or select in-store pickup at one of our locations.

The webstore is expected to make it easier for customers to search and shop for products while reducing the amount of time they spend in-store. Currently, the webstore has a wide variety of products to shop from including light fixtures, plumbing, lumber, cement, doors, windows and so much more.

Coreas Building Supplies goes Digital in St Vincent