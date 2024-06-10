Coreas Distribution’s & BOP Makes Donation to St. Benedict’s Day Nursery

BOP Insecticide Spray and Coreas Distribution Donates Essential Supplies to St. Benedict’s Day Nursery & Children’s Home

BOP Insecticide Spray distributed by Coreas Distribution, has made a significant donation to St. Benedict’s Day Nursery & Children’s Home, enhancing the institution’s ability to serve underprivileged children in the community. The donation was presented by Ms. Afra Bynoe, Brand Manager at Coreas Distribution, to Sister Nyra Pajotte, who oversees the operations at St. Benedict’s.

For over 60 years, St. Benedict’s Day Nursery & Children’s Home has been a pillar of support in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, offering essential services in education, medical care, and social activities to hundreds of disadvantaged children. The Home is dedicated to helping children reach their full potential through opportunities that would otherwise be inaccessible.

The donation from BOP includes a variety of essential grocery items, such as milk, tea, pasta, condiments, cereals, canned foods, toiletries, pharmaceuticals, Beep Air Fresheners, and other cleaning supplies. These contributions are crucial for the day-to-day operations and overall well-being of the children at St. Benedict’s.

Ms. Afra Bynoe expressed Coreas Distribution’s commitment to supporting the Home, stating, “We recognize the incredible work St. Benedict’s has been doing for decades. It is our honor to support them in their mission to provide care and opportunities for underprivileged children.”

Sister Nyra Pajotte expressed her gratitude for the generous donation, emphasizing its importance in maintaining the high standard of care provided to the children.

BOP and Coreas Distribution’s support is a testament to the community’s recognition of St. Benedict’s invaluable contributions and ensures the continuation of its essential services for the benefit of many more children in the years to come.