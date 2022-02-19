Abbott recalls Similac and other products, Coreas offers full refund

Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the USA, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if you have a package affected by the recall, check the number on the bottom of the container.

If it starts with digits 22 through 37 and contains K8, SH or Z2, and has an expiration of April 1, 2022, or later, it should be thrown out. All of the recalled formula was produced at the company’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility, the company said.

Local importers and distributors of the products Coreas Distribution issued the following on Saturday afternoon.

“If you have one or more of these products in your possession, stop using them immediately and please return them to Coreas Distribution Ltd for a full refund”.

The four infants, located in Texas, Ohio and Minnesota, were diagnosed with bacteria infections cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella Newport and hospitalized. One of the infants may have died of cronobacter, according to the FDA.

The company said it has tested samples of the formula from the plant, as well as samples from the four complaints, and all of the tests have come back negative. The company did say it found evidence of cronobacter in the Michigan plant in non-product areas.

The FDA said that several environment samples from the plant have tested positive for cronobacter.

Vicky Assardo, senior director of global public affairs for Abbott, said the company does extensive quality checks for every batch of formula before it is released. Those tests include screening for cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella Newport and other pathogens.