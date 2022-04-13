Coreas Pharmacy 2 Opens at the Joshua Centre

On Tuesday 5th April, Coreas Hazells opened their new Coreas Pharmacy 2 location in the new wing at the Joshua Centre. Pharmacy 2. The Pharmacy which was previously located within the ACE 2 store at the Joshua Centre, now offers a wider range of products and new services at its new, expanded location.

Mrs Jean Johnney Findlay, Manager for Coreas Pharmacies, is looking forward to welcoming everyone to the new Pharmacy 2 location.

“At Coreas Hazells, we are always actively seeking new ways to improve our product and service offerings and overall shopping experience, and this new venture is just the first step in our business development process”.

Findlay also expressed her gratitude to Yndira Hernandez Romero, the main Pharmacist at Pharmacy 2 for her pivotal role in the success of the Pharmacy 2 location. She indicated that the move to the new space would not be possible without Yndira’s continued dedication, excellent customer service and experience. Findlay is confident that along with the new Pharmacy 2 team, the new location will continue to grow from strength to strength.

Coreas Hazells Country Lead, Mr Kevin Dickson, also wished the Pharmacy 2 team, the best of luck with their new endeavour and reminded them of the Company’s commitment to excellent service above all else.

“Many Vincentians entrust us with their health and wellbeing, and we must always make sure to give them our best, each and every day”.

The new location will open seven days a week, with opening hours Monday to Friday 9 AM – 5:01 PM, 9 AM to 2:01 PM on Saturday and 9 AM to 12:01 PM on Sundays.