Corey Huggins Opens Up About COVID Vaccine, Concerns

Corey Huggins made a post on May 15 on his Facebook page. My take on the post was that Corey had much more to say than he wrote. I contacted Corey for a short one-on-one; the interview is below.

Who is Corey Huggins?

My name is Corey Huggins. I was born and raised in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I moved to the US at the age of 14 to pursue my tennis career and finish my education. Since then, I have become a qualified tennis and pickleball coach, working mainly at luxury hotels, and am now tennis and pickleball director at a Top 50 Platinum Clubs of America club. Even though I left SVG many years ago, I still find myself there more often than before.

What factors influenced your decision to publish your post on May 15?

The lack of respect parliamentarians display in the House of Parliament when discussing the business of the people. If Vincentians are unable to hold them accountable, why do we vote? Where is democracy? Vincentians deserve more respect from both sides.

Are you what mainstream has labelled an “anti-vaxxer”?

I am not an “anti-vaxxer.”

Have you taken any COVID-19 vaccines, and what was the deciding factor in taking them?

Yes, I did take it, mainly because of travel.

Have you seen any changes in your health, and if so, could you explain?

I cannot say positively yes, nor can I say positively no.

Would you attribute any current health issues to the vaccine?

I am hoping my next check-up visit will determine.

Do you have any friends who may have suffered injuries as a result of the inoculations?

I do know of friends and friends of friends who have had adverse effects.

How do you feel now that new science has shown and, in Astrazeneca’s case, admitted that their vaccine causes rare side effects, including blood clots?

While it’s great, they were able to come forward, obviously, to help rid themselves of future law suits. We, the people who took the vaccines, aren’t sure how secure we will be medically in the future. When issues arise, who is financially responsible for our health? Did our Vincentian doctors exercise due diligence in placing the restrictions they imposed on us? We will never know, but now that we know what is being admitted due to scientific research, why aren’t we taking heed like we once did out of fear of death?

The health minister admitted he knows nothing about new science. How do you feel about such a statement?

He certainly knows, but as usual, they take their gimmicks and egos to the people’s parliament and make a mockery of themselves.

Now that new information has emerged, how do you feel about the media and their role during the pandemic?

The media has a responsibility to perform their jobs. Despite my belief that media outlets shouldn’t exhibit bias, the recent events in SVG have significantly reinforced this bias. If the media united to write stories that inform and educate the masses about these events, perhaps we could make significant progress. We shy away from debate and conversation out of fear of being wrong.

What is your message to the government?

To be the same men as “cajones,” who stood on podiums, gave interviews, shut people out for their opinions and lives, called names, and the list goes on, to come forward and educate the public in the same manner that we all did when it benefited us. Men and women must be big enough to admit mistakes, smart enough to profit from them, and strong enough to correct them.

What’s your advice to citizens in terms of future pandemics?

Fear should not take away our dignity and integrity as powerful beings. Many things in life are out of our control, but we can hold our government accountable.

Thanks for speaking with us. Thank you for having me.

