Cornelius Kennedy Charged With The Murder Of Lanceworth Wilson

Police have arrested and charged Cornelius Kennedy, a 34-year-old Labourer of Lowmans Hill /Kingstown with the Offence of Murder.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly caused the death of Lanceworth Wilson, a 53-year-old Labourer of Pauls Avenue by an unlawful act by striking him about his head with a piece of metal pipe.

The incident occurred at the Kingstown vegetable market between 6:20 pm on the 2.12.21 and 6:00 pm on the 5.1.22.

Kennedy appeared before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment and was remanded into custody