Corporal Williams gains Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management

Corporal Kenroy Williams obtained First-Class Honors in Human Resource Management from the University of the West Indies

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force proudly congratulate Corporal Kenroy Williams on the successful completion of his Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management with First-Class Honors. Corporal Williams joined twelve hundred (1200) students in the graduation ceremony at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Embarking on his academic journey in September 2019, Corporal Williams devoted four (4) years to pursuing his degree online while diligently fulfilling his duties as a police officer attached to the Fire Department. His dedication and commitment to academic excellence shine through his achievements, earning him First-Class Honors.

Expressing his sentiments on the accomplishment, Corporal Williams stated, “Human Resource Management has always captured my interest, applicable in many aspects of my life, from my role as a police officer to my involvement in various sporting disciplines. This educational journey provided me with leadership experiences and the qualities needed for effective leadership, enhancing my role as a corporal of police.”

Corporal Williams believes in continuous self-development for police officers to adapt to the evolving challenges of society. He emphasized the importance of knowledge and skills in motivating and managing resources effectively, encouraging his colleagues to overcome obstacles in their development as police officers.

Acknowledging the hurdles faced during his studies, including assignment deadlines, unplanned duties, and technological challenges, Corporal Williams drew inspiration from the words of the late Vincentian calypsonian Rassum Shallow: “Perseverance and strength go together.”

Corporal Williams extends heartfelt gratitude to his family, friends, colleagues, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, and the leadership of the Fire Department for unwavering support. He sees this accomplishment as the beginning of many great achievements, aspiring to pursue a Ph.D. to culminate his academic journey.

The Commissioner of Police, the Fire Brigade Chief, and other members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) congratulate Corporal Kenroy Williams on his achievement and wish him a prosperous and rewarding future.

Source : RSVGPF