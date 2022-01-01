Saturday, January 1

Costa Deliziosa Makes Inaugural Call To Port Kingstown

The MV Costa Deliziosa made its inaugural call to Port Kingstown on New Year's day Saturday 1st January 2022
The MV Costa Deliziosa made its inaugural call to Port Kingstown on New Year’s day Saturday 1st January 2022.

The Costa Deliziosa is a cruise ship flagship operated by Costa Crociere, it was ordered in 2007 as part of a five-ship expansion of the Costa Cruises Fleet.

The ship docked on Saturday morning with  2,260 passengers (double occupancy) 2,828 passengers (maximum) and a crew of 934.

Costa Deliziosa current cruise is 15 days, one-way from Santo Domingo to La Romana, themed as “New Year”.

The itinerary started on 23, December  2021 and ends on 07, January 2022.  The ships next stop is Bridgetown, Barbados.

