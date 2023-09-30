Could Mia Mottley be the next United Nations Secretary General?

Who could lead the United Nations next? This Caribbean climate leader makes diplomats ‘jump’ with excitement

Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, who is being considered as a potential candidate for the next United Nations Secretary General.

Many diplomats believe in Mottley’s potential to represent issues affecting the developing world and bring her unique style of leadership to the role.

While she has not officially announced her candidacy, UN insiders say she is a likely front-runner and efforts to increase the number of female candidates for the position.

What is the stance of Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, on global financial institutions and big powers?

Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, has been noticed internationally for her powerful rhetoric on slavery reparations, climate change, and the need to reform global financial institutions through the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral banks.

She does not mince her words when it comes to big powers either, as she has questioned how it is possible for Chevron and the European Union to access the oil and gas of Venezuela, but the people of the Caribbean cannot access it at the 35 percent discount offered by the people of Venezuela.

Mottley has spearheaded the Bridgetown Initiative, a political plan to reform the global financial architecture and development finance to be more equitable, particularly in the face of the climate crisis.

What are some of the issues that the Security Council is currently frozen on?

The Security Council is currently frozen on a number of issues since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The CNN article does not provide specific details on what these issues are, but it suggests that finding a consensus on any single candidate for the next UN Secretary General may be difficult given the current geopolitical paralysis in the Security Council.

Political Risk

Still, some warn that that she is taking political risks. Considering the initiative significantly challenges the status quo for international finance, UN expert Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group says that Mottley has to carefully plan her next steps.

Other observers point out that trying to upend existing systems risks angering at least one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, who hold a final word on the Secretary-General selection process.

St Vincent will support her bid.

Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a neighboring island, said she would have his vote if she chose to campaign.

“I think she would make a great Secretary-General,” he said, “Whatever she does, I will support her.”

Source : CNN